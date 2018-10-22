Alexis Sanchez ruled out of Man Utd vs Juventus

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has been ruled out of tomorrow’s Champions League group stage clash with Juventus.

The Chile international was absent from an open training session at Carrington this morning. Manager Jose Mourinho later confirmed at his pre-match press conference that Sanchez will not play against the Serie A champions.

Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones, Marouane Fellaini, Jesse Lingard and Scott McTominay were also absent from the training session. Mourinho’s comments indicate that they will all be unavailable for the Juve game, as they were for last Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

He told reporters: “The players you saw are the players that are available. [We have] Nothing to hide and Alexis is out.”

Sanchez came off the bench in the closing stages at Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old, who had flown directly to London from Chile on Thursday ahead of the game, replaced Marcus Rashford in the 85th minute. He picked up a yellow card during his cameo appearance, but has seemingly also sustained an injury.

Ross Barkley scored an injury time equaliser for the Blues to deny United all three points.