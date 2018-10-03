Antonio Valencia likes post calling for Jose Mourinho to leave Man Utd

Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has apologised for liking an Instagram post that called for manager Jose Mourinho to leave the club.

The Ecuador international’s official account liked the post from a Valencia fan page, which read: “I’m not even surprised about the outcome of this game. I always look forward to our games but recently Mourinho has made watching us a punishment now.

“Something needs to change. It’s time for Mourinho to go.”

Valencia claims he liked the image – three photos of him in action in last night’s Champions League group game against Spanish club Valencia – without having read the caption.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Yesterday, I liked a post on Instagram without reading the text that accompanied the picture. These are not my views and I apologise for this.

“I am fully supportive of the manager and my teammates. We are all giving our everything to improve the results.”

The incident comes just a couple of days after reports emerged that Valencia and Mourinho are barely on speaking terms at the moment.

Valencia, aged 33, was reportedly the latest United player to clash with their boss. Their falling out was reportedly sparked by the veteran right-back choosing not to attend the recent Carabao Cup tie against Derby County.