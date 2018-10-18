Arsenal man celebrates Africa Cup of Nations qualification

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has celebrated securing a place at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt.

The Gunners star and his Pharaohs team-mates will be in Cameroon for the summer 2019 tournament after recording a comfortable win over Swaziland in their qualification double-header.

Elneny, who is the vice-captain of the team, played in both a 4-1 win in Cairo and 0-2 away victory in the return fixture.

Having secured qualification, he wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations for qualifying for the African Cup of Nations. Qualifying for the happiness of the Egyptian people. This stage is finished and we look forward to the most important phase in the coming period.”