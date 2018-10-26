Arsenal players react to beating Sporting Lisbon
Arsenal recorded an away win over Sporting Lisbon in last night’s Europa League clash.
England forward Danny Welbeck’s strike in the 77th minute proved to be the only goal of the game and secured three points for the Gunners.
Unai Emery’s side have now won 11 successive matches in all competitions and are sitting at the top of Group E with a perfect record.
After the final whistle, the players took to social media to react to their latest victory. Here’s what they had to say.
Lisbon Nights ⚽🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/pUcPxydkcX
— Danny Welbeck (@DannyWelbeck) October 25, 2018
I’m Dat Guy 🕺🏿@btsportfootball pic.twitter.com/u1JIcW2OTd
— Danny Welbeck (@DannyWelbeck) October 25, 2018
3 important points against a tough team to move forward on our winning run #️⃣1️⃣1️⃣W ✌🏻💪🏻 #EuropaLeague⚽️#ComeOnGunners🔴#LT11 pic.twitter.com/OoPgED40jv
— Lucas Torreira 34 (@LTorreira34) October 25, 2018
11 wins in a row 😉⚽️🙌🏼 Well done #team 💪🏼 @Arsenal #UEL #COYG #Micki pic.twitter.com/vCFBFMGZUq
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) October 25, 2018
One step at a time! We always believe in ourselves🔴⚪️💪🏼 @Arsenal #COYG pic.twitter.com/a1EG7BsybS
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) October 26, 2018
11/11 🔴⚪️👏💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/K7TljX9w7C
— Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) October 25, 2018
11 in a row✅
clean sheet✅
perfect evening👌🏼🔴@Arsenal pic.twitter.com/piOo97SOvF
— Bernd Leno (@Bernd_Leno) October 25, 2018
It continues…11 in a row💥always a privilege to be captain #datguy pic.twitter.com/wYg3pgBu3f
— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) October 25, 2018
A very important win against Sporting CP and a great second-half🔥🔥 A big compliment to my team! Let's keep up the great work 💪🏻#COYG #WeAreTheArsenal #YaGunnersYa @Arsenal @EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/932cvuQ3Ab
— Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) October 25, 2018
Win ✅
Clean sheet ✅
On to Sunday! 💪#COYG pic.twitter.com/EPNCXyZDdo
— Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) October 25, 2018
We march on! 🙌🏼❤ Another win for us 👍🏼 It's important we keep our feet on the ground and go again at Selhurst Park on Sunday 👊🏼 #YaGunnersYa #M1Ö #UEL @Arsenal
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 25, 2018
🔙🔛🔝 Next one… 3 #UEL games – 9 points. Portuguese job done tonight 😉🔴 #sm20 @arsenal
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) October 25, 2018