Arsenal players react to beating Sporting Lisbon

Arsenal recorded an away win over Sporting Lisbon in last night’s Europa League clash.

England forward Danny Welbeck’s strike in the 77th minute proved to be the only goal of the game and secured three points for the Gunners.

Unai Emery’s side have now won 11 successive matches in all competitions and are sitting at the top of Group E with a perfect record.

After the final whistle, the players took to social media to react to their latest victory. Here’s what they had to say.