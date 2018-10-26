Arsenal players react to beating Sporting Lisbon

Arsenal recorded an away win over Sporting Lisbon in last night’s Europa League clash.

England forward Danny Welbeck’s strike in the 77th minute proved to be the only goal of the game and secured three points for the Gunners.

Unai Emery’s side have now won 11 successive matches in all competitions and are sitting at the top of Group E with a perfect record.

After the final whistle, the players took to social media to react to their latest victory. Here’s what they had to say.

3 important points against a tough team to move forward on our winning run #️⃣1️⃣1️⃣W ✌🏻💪🏻 #EuropaLeague⚽️#ComeOnGunners🔴#LT11 pic.twitter.com/OoPgED40jv — Lucas Torreira 34 (@LTorreira34) October 25, 2018

It continues…11 in a row💥always a privilege to be captain #datguy pic.twitter.com/wYg3pgBu3f — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) October 25, 2018

A very important win against Sporting CP and a great second-half🔥🔥 A big compliment to my team! Let's keep up the great work 💪🏻#COYG #WeAreTheArsenal #YaGunnersYa @Arsenal @EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/932cvuQ3Ab — Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) October 25, 2018