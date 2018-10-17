Arsenal post-international break injury update

Arsenal return to Premier League action after the international break with a game against Leicester City.

Like other managers, Gunners boss Unai Emery will have been nervously awaiting the conclusion of all the international games involving his players to see how many injuries were sustained. The outcome is not too bad for the Spanish coach.

Centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos came off at half-time in Greece’s 2-1 defeat to Finland on Monday. He suffered an ankle problem that is now being assessed by Arsenal’s medical staff. He is doubt for the clash with the Foxes.

Forward Danny Welbeck was forced to withdraw from Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Nations League games against Croatia and Spain due to a hamstring injury. His progress is also being monitored, but he could be in contention for a return to action this weekend.

Of those Arsenal players who were already injured, goalkeeper Petr Cech (hamstring) is a major doubt, while defenders Konstantinos Mavropanos (groin) and Laurent Koscielny (achilles) are both out.