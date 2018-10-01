Arsenal stars mourn Charles Aznavour

The death of veteran French singer Charles Aznavour has been keenly felt at Arsenal.

Two members of the Gunners’ squad took to social media in the wake of the announcement of the 94-year-old’s death.

Aznavour was best known for his 1974 hit She, but sold more than 180 million records and also featured in over 60 films in a career spanning more than 80 years.

Striker Alexandre Lacazette shared a photo of the late Aznavour and wrote:”RIP Mr Aznavour.”

Aznavour was the son of Armenian immigrants, so Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who spent a chunk of his childhood living in France, seemed particularly affected by the news.

He wrote: “It is with deep sadness that we learn today the death of our dear Charles #Aznavour. A monument leaves us, but the whole of his work will forever be engraved in our hearts.

“You’ll always stay for us, for Me -terrific!

“Rest in peace.”