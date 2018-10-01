Barcelona board divided over Paul Pogba bid

Barcelona’s board of directors are split over whether to press ahead with an attempt to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to ESPN.

The France international, aged 25, has been strongly linked with a move to Camp Nou in recent months. And the likelihood of him being available for transfer has only increased after his latest series of clashes with manager Jose Mourinho.

But Barca’s hierarchy are reportedly divided over whether to launch a bid in the January transfer window.

Some directors are concerned about their spiralling wage bill. While there is a desire to bring in a new midfielder, Pogba is by far the most expensive option on the table.

Barca’s other targets – Ajax’s Frenkie de Jong and Paris Saint-Germain’s Adrien Rabiot – would command lower transfer fees and wages.

Perhaps crucially, president Josep Maria Bartomeu is believed to be in the pro-Pogba camp. He is focused on making Barca the first club to with a turnover of more than €1 billion a season, and is aware that Pogba’s marketing power, particularly when teamed up with Lionel Messi, could help to increase revenue.