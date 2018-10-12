Chelsea and Everton defender celebrates his international comeback

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has posted on social media to celebrate his international comeback for France.

The 23-year-old, who is currently on a season-long loan at Everton, played for Les Bleus in last night’s 2-2 friendly draw with Iceland. He came on as a second-half replacement for Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane.

Zouma was winning his third cap for his country, with both of his previous appearances for France coming in 2015.

He has been in contention to feature for Les Bleus in Euro 2016, but missed out after suffering a serious knee injury while playing for Chelsea in February 2016. He has had to wait until now to return to the team.

Writing on Twitter he said: “Happy to be able to play again in this jersey 🙏🏿🇫🇷.”