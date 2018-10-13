Chelsea man sends good luck message to new Monaco boss Thierry Henry

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas sent a good luck message to his former Arsenal team-mate Thierry Henry after it was confirmed that he is the new coach of Monaco.

Henry, aged 41, has been appointed to replace Leonardo Jardim, who was sacked on Thursday with the club sitting third from bottom in Ligue 1.

Responding to the news, Fabregas wrote on Twitter: “Amazing. Good luck my friend.”

The World Cup winner has signed a contract running until June 2021 at the club where he started his professional career.

Henry had previously been working as assistant manager to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez.