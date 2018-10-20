Chelsea players give their thought on 2-2 draw with Man Utd
Chelsea’s players have given their reactions to today’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United.
Substitute Ross Barkley scored a last-gasp equaliser to salvage a point for the Blues.
They had appeared in control after taking a first-half lead through Antonio Rudiger’s header.
But to second-half goals from Anthony Martial put United into what appeared to be a winning position, until Barkley popped up with his injury time goal.
Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about their rollercoaster afternoon.
First goal at the bridge! #ComeOnChelsea ⚽️🙌🏻✔️ pic.twitter.com/iRjIVadte7
— Ross Barkley (@RBarkley8) October 20, 2018
We remain unbeaten this season 👊🏾 #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #CHEMUN @chelseafc @premierleague pic.twitter.com/0A7aTpqBMr
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) October 20, 2018