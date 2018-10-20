Chelsea players give their thought on 2-2 draw with Man Utd

Chelsea’s players have given their reactions to today’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Substitute Ross Barkley scored a last-gasp equaliser to salvage a point for the Blues.

They had appeared in control after taking a first-half lead through Antonio Rudiger’s header.

But to second-half goals from Anthony Martial put United into what appeared to be a winning position, until Barkley popped up with his injury time goal.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about their rollercoaster afternoon.