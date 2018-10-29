Skip to main content

Chelsea players offer condolences after Leicester City helicopter crash

Chelsea’s players have been sending their condolences in the wake of the helicopter crash that killed Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people on Saturday. evening.

The Foxes owner; two members of his staff, Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare; pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz all died when the helicopter span out of control and crashed outside the King Power Stadium shortly after take-off following the game against West Ham United on Saturday evening.

Here are some of the tributes from Chelsea players.