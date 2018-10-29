Chelsea players offer condolences after Leicester City helicopter crash

Chelsea’s players have been sending their condolences in the wake of the helicopter crash that killed Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people on Saturday. evening.

The Foxes owner; two members of his staff, Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare; pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz all died when the helicopter span out of control and crashed outside the King Power Stadium shortly after take-off following the game against West Ham United on Saturday evening.

Here are some of the tributes from Chelsea players.

What a sad news. May they rest in peace 😔🙏🏻 https://t.co/fviOO7NJKp — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) October 28, 2018

Good performance from the team yesterday in a tough stadium. Come on Blues! 💪🏻🔵 / Buena actuación del equipo ayer en un estadio complicado! @ChelseaFC #CFC #BURCHE pic.twitter.com/xY14TmNggg — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) October 29, 2018

Sometimes there are things more important than football. RIP to those who lost their lives in the Leicester helicopter crash on Saturday. 🙏🏼💔 — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) October 29, 2018