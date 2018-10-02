Chelsea and Spurs tracking Dutch teenager Sam Lautenschutz

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Volendam youngster Sam Lautenschutz, according to The Sun.

The teenage Dutch midfielder is also a transfer target for Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Charlton Athletic, as well as Dutch giants Ajax.

Lautenschutz, aged 16, is reportedly expected to make a decision on his future this month.

He is yet to sign professional terms and would be available for a small compensation fee if he moved clubs at this stage.

Chelsea are hoping to add him to their well stocked academy ranks. He currently plays for Volendam’s under-17 side.

His route to first-team football would be more assured at his current club than with the Blues, where homegrown midfielders like Ruben Loftus-Cheek have struggled to make their mark.