Chelsea star hails amateur team who all wear his name and number
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has paid tribute to a German team who all play wearing shirts bearing his name and number.
Bielefeld side H.a.B. Mitleid, whose name translates as Have Mercy, all play in kits with the name Rudiger and the number 16, which the Blues star typically wears for the Germany national team, on the back.
Their efforts have not gone unnoticed. Rudiger today posted photos of the team on his Twitter account.
Writing in German, he said: “Many greetings from London to the H.a.B. Mitleid hobby team from Bielefeld, who have been running in the ‘Wild League’ this season all with my [number] #16 from the DFB team and my name [on their shirts].
“It’s an honour giving further gas, guys 😉 ! 🙏🏿 #HeldenamBall Your #Hustle, Toni.”
You can see Rudiger’s tweet and the photos he shared below.
Viele Grüße aus London an das "H.a.B. Mitleid"-Hobbyteam aus Bielefeld, die seit dieser Saison in der „Wilden Liga“ allesamt mit meiner #16 aus dem DFB Team und meinem Namen auflaufen😄 Es ist mir eine Ehre 😜 Gebt weiter Gas, Jungs!;) Euer Toni 🙏🏿 #HeldenamBall #Hustle pic.twitter.com/7oq5U6AYmG
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) October 26, 2018
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) October 26, 2018