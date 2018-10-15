Chelsea star looks ahead to clash with England

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has taken to social media ahead of Spain’s clash with England.

The Blues star and his national team colleagues, including club-mates Marcos Alonso, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Alvaro Morata, face the Three Lions in Seville this evening.

Ahead of the game, Azpilicueta shared a photo of him training in Real Betis’ Estadio Benito Villamarín yesterday evening.

He wrote: “Ready for tomorrow.”

Team-mates Ross Barkley and Mason Mount are in the England squad for tonight’s Nations League clash.