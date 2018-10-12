Chelsea stars react to beating Wales

Spain’s Chelsea contingent have been posting on social media to react to last night’s friendly win over Wales at the Millennium Stadium.

La Furia Roja recorded a comfortable 4-1 victory over Ryan Giggs’ side.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga played the second-half after replacing Manchester United’s David De Gea at half-time. Defender Cesar Azpilcueta started and played for 63 minutes, while striker Alvaro Morata played the full 90 minutes.

They took to social media to comment on their their efforts.

Kepa wrote: “Great job by the whole team.”

Azpilicueta said: “A very complete performance by everyone! We continue.”

Morata said: “Happy!!! Great match of the whole team!!!”

Marcos Alonso was an unused substitute for the game.