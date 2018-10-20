Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for today’s Chelsea vs Man Utd lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League.

Chelsea team to play Man Utd

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri makes two changes as he seeks a win that would take his side to the top of the Premier League table.

Ross Barkley, who picked up an injury on England duty, and Olivier Giroud drop out of the side that beat Southampton before the international break.

They are replaced by Croatia international Matteo Kovacic, who has recovered from the injury he picked up play against England, and Spanish striker Alvaro Morata.

Antonio Rudiger has recovered from the groin injury that forced him to pull out of the Germany squad and starts.

N’Golo Kante makes his 100th appearance for the Blues.

Starting XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, David Luiz, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Willian, Hazard, Morata

Man Utd team to play Chelsea

Manchester United make two changes to the side that recorded a 3-2 comeback win over Newcastle United before the international break.

Victor Lindelof replace Eric Bailly, who was substituted after 19 minutes against the Magpies, in central defence.

Jose Mourinho’s other change sees Juan Mata come in for Scott McTominay, who suffered a knee injury on Scotland duty.

Of United’s injury doubts, Luke Shaw and Nemanja Matic are both fit enough to start, while Ander Herrera is on the bench.

But Marouane Fellaini and Diogo Dalot both miss out.

Starting XI: De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Martial, Lukaku