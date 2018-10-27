Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Cardiff lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this afternoon’s Liverpool vs Cardiff City game in the Premier League.

Liverpool team to play Cardiff

Today's #LIVCAR team news 👇 Three changes for #LFC; Lovren, Moreno and Lallana replace Gomez, Robertson and Shaqiri. https://t.co/Ehw6pqkgej — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 27, 2018

Liverpool make three changes to the side that beat Red Star Belgrade in midweek.

Centre-back Dejan Lovren, left-back Alberto Moreno and attacking midfielder Adam Lallana replace Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson and Xherdan Shaqiri in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI.

The Reds are without injured midfield duo Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita (both hamstring), plus long-term absentee Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee).

Cardiff team to play Liverpool

Jacob Murphy has passed a late fitness test and starts for Cardiff City at Anfield.

Fellow injury doubt Harry Arter misses out. The former Bournemouth man is replaced by Junior Hoilett in the only change to the side that beat Fulham last time out.