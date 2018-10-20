Confirmed Team News: West Ham vs Tottenham lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this afternoon’s West Ham vs Tottenham clash in the Premier League

West Ham team to play Tottenham

Our team to take on Spurs… ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/kbekPVo9Xo — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) October 20, 2018

West Ham United make two changes to the side defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion before the international break.

Left-back Aaron Cresswell and midfielder Robert Snodgrass come into the starting XI.

They replace Arthur Masuaku, who has returned from international duty with a slight injury, and Pedro Obiang.

Starting XI: Fabianski, Zabaleta, Diop, Balbuena, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Snodgrass, Yarmalenko, Anderson, Arnautovic

Tottenham team to play West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur make two changes to the side that beat Cardiff City before the international break for this afternoon’s trip to West Ham.

Christian Eriksen makes a first start since September, while Ben Davies comes in at left-back.

They replace Heung-min Son and Danny Rose, who has not yet recovered from the injury that forced him to pull out of England duty.

Starting XI: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Winks, Sissoko, Lamela, Lucas, Kane