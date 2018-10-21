David De Gea has his say on Man Utd’s draw at Chelsea

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has given his reaction to yesterday’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Spain international isn’t one of the players who races to social media to give his thoughts on a game and, on this occasion, he waited more than 24 hours after the final whistle before having his say.

When he did, De Gea said he was proud of his team-mates, who fought back from 1-0 down to take a 1-2 lead, only to concede an injury time equaliser.

Here is the United star’s belated post-match tweet.