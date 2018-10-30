Dele Alli tweets about his new Spurs contract

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele has posted on social media to give his reaction to signing a new contract.

The 22-year-old England international has put pen to paper on a new deal that keeps him at Spurs until June 2024.

Shortly after the club confirmed that Alli has signed the contract extension, the former MK Dons youngster wrote on Twitter: “Delighted to have signed a new contract until 2024. Would like to say a big thank you to the chairman, manager, all my teammates and the fans for their constant support. I’ve loved my time at @spursofficial so far and I’m very excited to see what the future holds!”

Alli joined Spurs in 2015 and quickly established himself as a star performer for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.