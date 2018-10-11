Eden Hazard explains why he needs to join Real Madrid, rules out January transfer

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has told reporters why he believes he need a transfer to Real Madrid.

But the attacking midfielder says he will not be making the switch during the January transfer window.

Speaking at a press conference while on international duty with Belgium, Hazard indicated he believes he will have to quit Stamford Bridge to establish himself as the best player in the world and win the Ballon d’Or.

Asked about the record of recent Ballon d’Or winners playing their football in Spain, he replied: “That’s why I want to go, maybe.”

Pressed on whether that move would be in January, he said: “No.”

He recently said that joining Madrid has been a “dream since I was a kid”

You can see Hazard’s latest comments in the video below.