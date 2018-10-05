Emile Smith Rowe reacts to scoring his first Arsenal goal

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe scored his first senior goal for the club in last night’s Europa League victory over Qarabag.

Smith-Rowe, aged 18, scored the second goal in a 0-3 win for Unai Emery’s team in Azerbaijan. He fired low under the keeper after linking with Alex Iwobi.

After the game, the academy product posted on social media to give his reaction to his achievement.

He wrote:

Smith Rowe becomes the first Arsenal goalscorer to have been born in the 21st century.

Click here to watch his individual highlights from last night’s game.