More Fabinho? Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita out of Liverpool vs Cardiff

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and fellow midfielder Naby Keita are both ruled out of tomorrow’s Premier League game against Anfield, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Both missed the midweek win over Red Star Belgrade with hamstring injuries and will be unavailable this weekend, too.

Henderson sustained his injury in the victory over Huddersfield Town last weekend and was substituted at half-time in that time.

Keita picked up an injury on international duty with Guinea earlier this month.

Their absence for the Cardiff game raises the prospect of Anfield seeing more of Fabinho.

The Brazilian midfielder won rave reviews for his all-action display at the base of the Reds’ midfield against Red Star.

Klopp’s midfield line of Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri put in an impressive display and could be retained for the visit of the Bluebirds.

The only potential change would be James Milner coming into the team, potentially in place of Wijnaldum.