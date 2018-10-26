Former Liverpool defender headbutts Arsenal full-back

Former Liverpool defender Sebastian Coates was lucky to escape a red card after headbutting Arsenal right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner in a Europa League game last night.

The Uruguay international, now plying his trade at Sporting Lisbon, planted his forehead on Lichtsteiner in the closing stages of the Gunners’ 0-1 win at Estádio José Alvalade.

Coates and Lichtsteiner clashed in the Sporting penalty area. The Swiss full-back appeared to say something to Coates, which provoked the violent reaction. But the incident was missed by the match officials and he escaped without punishment.

You can see the incident in the video below.