Hacker mocks Man Utd man for having ‘football’ as his Twitter password

Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes has had his Twitter account hacked after reportedly using the word “football” as his password for the social media platform.

The apparent hacker tweeted to tell Angel he was handing back his account, but mocked him over his choice of password.

Ay yo angel, ill put your email back on your account inna sec, probably not best using "football" as a password g — Santi Gomes (@agomes_47) October 10, 2018

Gomes, aged 18, has two first-team appearances for United and is an England Under-19 international.

He posted on Twitter last week to complain that he had been hacked.

Anything that I have posted in the last hour hasn’t been me, someone tried hacking my account sorry for any inconvenience ‍♂️ — Santi Gomes (@agomes_47) October 7, 2018

During his spell in control of Gomes’ account, the hacker invited people to like posts on an Instagram account and commented on Elon Musk’s SpaceX launch.