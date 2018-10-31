Does this Halloween picture mean Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang isn’t involved vs Blackpool?

Arsenal face Blackpool in a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie this evening.

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s social media activity suggests he might not be involved against the Seasiders.

The former Borussia Dortmund man took to Twitter to retweet an image of him styled as a vampire and branded “PIERRE AUBAME-FANG” by Match of the Day magazine.

It’s rare for players to be active on social media on matchdays, so Aubameyang might be out of Unai Emery’s 18-man squad for this evening’s game.

In a previous retweet, the Gabon international had effectively questioned Emery’s decision to take him off during last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.