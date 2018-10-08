Harry Kane, Chelsea duo and Liverpool pair nominated for Ballon D’Or

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is among the nominees for the Ballon D’Or.

The 25-year-old is on a 30-man shortlist for the prize, which is awarded by France Football magazine.

His nomination caps a year in which the England striker won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Kane is joined among the nominees by Chelsea pair Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante, as well as Liverpool’s Brazilian pair Roberto Firmino and Alisson.

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne are also on the shortlist.

The prestigious award was first presented in 1956. For a period of six years it became FIFA’s best player of the year award, though the governing body has given its own award to the best player in the world since 2016. That was won recently by Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric.

The Ballon D’Or winner will be announced at a ceremony in Paris on 3 December.