Harry Kane reflects on Spurs’ defeat to Man City

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane to give his reaction to last night’s 0-1 defeat to Manchester City at Wembley.

While the England international acknowledged that he was disappointed with the narrow defeat to the champions, it was clear that the game had been overshadowed by events at his former loan club Leicester City.

Writing on Twitter today, Kane said: “Last night’s defeat was disappointing in a game of fine margins but more importantly my thoughts and sincere condolences to the family and friends who lost loved ones in Leicester.”

The 25-year-old spent time with the Foxes for the latter stages of the 2012/13 season, when Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was two-and-a-half years into his ownership of the club. He scored two goals in 15 appearances.