Hector Bellerin gives injury update ahead of Liverpool game

Arsenal star Hector Bellerin has confirmed that he has already started work on his recovery after suffering an injury in yesterday’s 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

The Spain international, aged 23, was substituted at half-time after suffering a muscle strain in the first-half of Sunday’s clash at Selhurst Park.

Writing on Twitter, Bellerin said: “Already trying my best to come back asap.”

Arsenal, who are unbeaten in 12 games in all competition but saw their 11-match winning streak come to an end against the Eagles, face top-of-the-table Liverpool in an important match next weekend.

Bellerin did not offer any clue as to whether he expects his rehabilitation to put him in contention to face Jurgen Klopp’s side.