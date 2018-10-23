Hector Bellerin sees the funny side of his own goal vs Leicester
Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin was able to see the funny side of his own goal against Leicester City last night.
The Spain international gave the Foxes the lead in the first-half at the Emirates Stadium, but the Gunners went on to win the match 3-1.
Bellerin provided assists for Mesut Ozil’s equaliser and one of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goals.
That prompted him to joke on Twitter after the final whistle that he had bagged one goal and two assists.
1 goal, 2 assists…. 😂👀 pic.twitter.com/2tgOGjI8Jf
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) October 22, 2018