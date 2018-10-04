Jadon Sancho reacts to his England call-up

Borussia Dortmund youngster Jadon Sancho has given his reaction to receiving his first England call-up.

The 18-year-old was named in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the UEFA Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain. He becomes the first player born in the 21st century to be named in an England squad.

This evening, the former Manchester City player took to social media to give his thoughts.

He wrote: “Proud day for me and my family first call up to the seniors @England truly honoured and blessed. Hard work continues!”

Sancho joined Dortmund from City for a fee of £8m in August 2017. He has made an impressive start to the 2018/19 campaign, scoring a goal and assisting in five more to help Dortmund to the top of the Bundesliga table.