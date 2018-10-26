Jesse Lingard in contention to face Everton

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard is in contention to return from his injury layoff in this weekend’s game against Everton.

The England international, aged 25, has been sidelined with a groin problem in recent weeks, but could now return to action.

Lingard faces a fitness test at Carrington tomorrow to determine whether he is fit enough to feature at Goodison Park on Sunday. If not, he should be available to face Bournemouth on November 3 in United’s next game.

Speaking at his press conference this morning, Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho confirmed that Lingard is now nearing full fitness.

He said: “He’s almost there. Can he help us in the next match? That’s the question we have to answer tomorrow, or wait one more week.”

Lingard has not played since the Carabao Cup defeat to Derby County on September 25.

The academy product had made five Premier League appearances this season before his injury. He is seeking to build on a strong showing at the World Cup with England last summer.

He has made 137 first-team appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils to date.