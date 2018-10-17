Jesse Lingard gives injury update, looks set to miss Chelsea game

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard has posted on social media to update fans on his injury layoff.

The England international warned that it will take him time to recover from a muscle injury he has been carrying since the World Cup. His comments suggest he does not expect to be fit for this weekend’s return to Premier League action against Chelsea.

Lingard, aged 25, pulled out of the England squad for the recent Nations League games against Croatia and Spain because of the injury.

His tweet says he will be back on the pitch soon and promises he will be stronger than ever. But the overall message seems to be that he is anticipating a spell on the sidelines.