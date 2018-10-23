Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita out of Red Star Belgrade game

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and fellow midfielder Naby Keita will both be absent for Wednesday’s Champions League group game against Red Star Belgrade, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed to Liverpool’s in-house media team.

Henderson was taken off at half-time in Saturday evening’s win over Huddersfield Town due to a hamstring problem, and has been ruled out of the Red Star game. He is also a major doubt for this weekend’s Premier League encounter with Cardiff City.

Asked about the 28-year-old’s condition, Klopp said: “It’s not too good, to be honest.

“It’s nothing we have to worry too much about, but it’s a hamstring issue so we will have to see. He will not be available for tomorrow for sure, and probably not Cardiff, but hopefully then he can be back. We will see.”

Keita missed the clash with the Terriers due to a hamstring injury he sustained on international duty with Guinea earlier this month.

Klopp confirmed that Keita has now resumed outdoor training at Melwood, but he will not be fit enough to feature on Wednesday evening.

He said: “Naby is already outside running, but the game tomorrow will be too early for sure.”

The absence of Henderson and Keita could see the Reds field a midfield of James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri tomorrow night. Alternatively, Klopp could give summer signing Fabinho an opportunity.