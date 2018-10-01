Jose Mourinho runs out of patience with former Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has turned against forward Alexis Sanchez.

Midfielder Paul Pogba and defender Eric Bailly have taken the brunt of Mourinho’s anger during their faltering start to the season, but Mourinho has now taken aim on Chile international Sanchez.

The Red Devils boss is said to have out of patience with the 29-year-old’s performance levels. He has not been happy with Sanchez’s standard of play since he arrived from Arsenal in January, and particularly since the start of this season.

According to the Evening Standard, Mourinho vented at Sanchez following the 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.

The ex-Barcelona and Udinese man was made to travel to London for Saturday’s defeat at West Ham United, but was omitted from the 18-man matchday squad.

Anthony Martial came into a rejigged starting XI to replace him.

Mourinho and Sanchez’s eight-month working relationship has been strong up to this point, but will now come under strain.