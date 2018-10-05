Kevin de Bruyne could play vs Liverpool

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is in contention to face Liverpool in this weekend’s top of the Premier League table clash.

City coach Pep Guardiola confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Belgium international De Bruyne could feature at Anfield.

De Bruyne and full-back Benjamin Mendy both joined their team-mates for training today.

The former Chelsea and Wolfsburg star has not featured since the victory over Arsenal on the opening weekend of the season. He suffered a knee ligament injury in training on August 15 and was expected to be out for two to three months.

But just seven weeks after sustaining the injury, he is back to full fitness and in line to face Liverpool.

The 27-year-old was a key player in City’s title-winning side of last season, scoring eight goals in 37 games and being named in the PFA Team of the Year.

City face Liverpool in a 4.30pm kick-off at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.