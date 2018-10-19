Leicester celebrate Jamie Vardy opening the scoring vs Arsenal on Monday evening

Leicester City have to wait until Monday evening’s clash with Arsenal for their return to action after the international break.

It appears that’s too long for someone on their social media team.

The Foxes’ official Twitter account got a bit trigger-happy this morning and posted a graphic celebrating Jamie Vardy giving them the lead against the Gunners.

It did not give the time of the goal or pass comment on how Vardy had breached Unai Emery’s defence, with the accompanying message reading simply: “Jamie Vardy.”

The tweet, which came just the three-and-a-half days before the match is actually due to kick-off, was hastily deleted.

Some observers on social media claimed it was a glimpse into the future. You can expect conspiracy theories aplenty if Vardy does actually put Leicester into a 1-0 lead on Monday evening.

You can see the tweeted and deleted graphic informing Leicester fans of Vardy’s opener below.