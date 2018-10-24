Liverpool fans raving about Fabinho

Liverpool’s summer signing Fabinho has had to bide his time since arriving from Monaco.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has used the Brazilian sparingly so far this season. But injuries to Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita meant Fabinho started tonight’s Champions League game against Red Star Belgrade at Anfield.

The 25-year-old has earned rave reviews from Liverpool supporters on social media after a physical performance in which he showed a penchant for slide tackles, while also demonstrating composure on the ball.

Here’s what Liverpool fans had to say about Fabinho.

🙌 | Fabinho has been a tackling maestro tonight. Solid. pic.twitter.com/eVYCVXtiar — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) October 24, 2018

Fabinho making an incredibly strong case to start #LFC's next game. Has vision and awareness in abundance, not to mention a crunching tackle or two. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) October 24, 2018

60 minutes gone, and Fabinho already has the most tackles of any Liverpool player in a single game this season. — Alex Mansfield (@el_mansfield) October 24, 2018

We haven’t had a proper defensive midfielder since Mascherano. Do you know how much I’m appreciating Fabinho and his slide tackles? — – (@AnfieldRd96) October 24, 2018

Fabinho has been excellent. Not the toughest opposition but they have tried to press LFC aggressively. One lapse aside, Fabinho bossing it in there – tackling, passing, dribbling. — Paul Tomkins (@paul_tomkins) October 24, 2018

Fabinho fills me with so much confidence. He’s world class. — Matt (@FalseFirmino) October 24, 2018

Fabinho is running this midfield — KL⚽PPERHEAD (@Klopperhead) October 24, 2018

Fabinho reaping the benefits of being eased into the side? Klopp was right all along? Truly shocking — Sabah (@Sabah07) October 24, 2018