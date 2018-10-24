Skip to main content

Liverpool fans raving about Fabinho

Liverpool’s summer signing Fabinho has had to bide his time since arriving from Monaco.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has used the Brazilian sparingly so far this season. But injuries to Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita meant Fabinho started tonight’s Champions League game against Red Star Belgrade at Anfield.

The 25-year-old has earned rave reviews from Liverpool supporters on social media after a physical performance in which he showed a penchant for slide tackles, while also demonstrating composure on the ball.

Here’s what Liverpool fans had to say about Fabinho.