Liverpool midfielder issues rallying cry ahead of Cardiff City game

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has called on his team to get their unbeaten start to the Premier League season going when they face Cardiff City this afternoon.

The Reds are second in the Premier League table, level on points with leaders Manchester City, after recording seven wins and two draws in their first nine games.

Milner wants to keep the record in intact when they host the Bluebirds at Anfield in a 3pm kick-off.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Want the 3 points tomorrow – let’s keep this unbeaten start to the @premierleague season going.”

Milner was on the bench for the midweek Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade. It remains to be seen whether he will dislodge one of the impressive midfield trio of Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri for today’s match.