Liverpool outcast posts cryptic tweet

Out-of-favour Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic has set tongues wagging with a cryptic message posted to his Twitter account.

The Serbia international wrote: “No secret is safe 👂🏼.”

That sparked plenty of discussion among the club’s supporters about what exactly Markovic is threatening will be exposed.

The 24-year-old is currently playing with the Reds’ under-23 squad after a summer move to Anderlecht collapsed.

He spent time on loan at the Belgian club last season, and has also been loaned to Fenerbahce, Sporting Lisbon and Hull City in recent seasons. He hasn’t played a competitive match for Liverpool since the 2014/15 season.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has made it clear that he does not have a role for a player who has not made a single appearance for him.

Markovic was a £20m signing from Benfica during Brendan Rodgers’ time in charge.