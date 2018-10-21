Liverpool players react to beating Huddersfield

Liverpool returned to winning ways after the international break and continued their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 0-1 win over Huddersfield Town yesterday.

The Reds’ narrow victory, coupled with Chelsea’s draw with Manchester United, saw them move level on points with Manchester City at the top of the table.

Mohamed Salah, an injury doubt after the international break, scored the only goal of the game to secure three points for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about the match when they posted on social media after the final whistle.