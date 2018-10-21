Liverpool players react to beating Huddersfield
Liverpool returned to winning ways after the international break and continued their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 0-1 win over Huddersfield Town yesterday.
The Reds’ narrow victory, coupled with Chelsea’s draw with Manchester United, saw them move level on points with Manchester City at the top of the table.
Mohamed Salah, an injury doubt after the international break, scored the only goal of the game to secure three points for Jurgen Klopp’s side.
Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about the match when they posted on social media after the final whistle.
Important 3 points + clean sheet! Focus on the @ChampionsLeague now! #weareliverpool pic.twitter.com/RKxAwoCxfg
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) October 20, 2018
3 points away from home onto the next one… thanks for the travelling support pic.twitter.com/Z5xkfl7kGO
— Joe Gomez (@J_Gomez97) October 20, 2018
Hard fought W today. Thanks to the traveling fans top class as usual. Big tings Wednesday, Let's get this work. pic.twitter.com/YxzVYx9UDk
— Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) October 20, 2018
Performance
3pts
Clean sheet #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ohIqEEUyDa
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) October 20, 2018
Important win today! #XS23 #YNWA @LFC pic.twitter.com/IcomcnnVev
— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) October 20, 2018
Very happy for my Premiere League debut. Great game and +3 points. Let's go, lads! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/56P4yFvHeq
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) October 20, 2018