Liverpool post-international break injury update

It has not been a good international break for Liverpool on the injury front.

Having lost their spot at the top of the Premier League table, the Reds will want to hit the ground running when they return to action against Huddersfield Town this weekend.

But they may have to do so without some of the players who been regulars during their impressive start to the season.

The hamstring injury that Mo Salah suffered in Egypt’s African Nations Cup win over Swaziland in Cairo, which forced him to pull out of the squad for the return match, was the highest profile injury.

Egypt played down the severity of the injury at the time, but Salah remains a slight doubt for this weekend.

Guinea midfielder Naby Keita suffered a more serious hamstring injury. He is due to undergo a scan after being substituted in the first-half of Guinea’s 1-1 draw with Rwanda on Tuesday, but is a major doubt for the clash with the Terriers.

Senegal international Sadio Mane broke his thumb in a training session. He is another minor doubt, but should be able to play.

And Jurgen Klopp will hope to have star defender Virgil van Dijk available. The Netherlands international was rested for Netherlands’ friendly against Belgium on Tuesday due to a rib injury. He had previously played and scored in the Nations League victory over Germany on Saturday.