Liverpool and Spurs scout Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was scouted by Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur during last Sunday’s 4-1 win over Genoa, according to the Daily Mirror.

Premier League champions Manchester City also had a representative in the stands to watch the 23-year-old Serbia international in action.

The English sides saw their target score Lazio’s third goal before being substituted in the 72nd minute.

Milinkovic-Savic has previously been strongly linked with a transfer to Manchester United and was tipped to move to Old Trafford in the last transfer window.

That deal did not materialise, so United now face competition from three of their domestic rivals.

Milinkovic-Savic is currently tied to Lazio until June 2022, but the Serie A side are hoping to get him to sign an even longer deal. Sporting director Igli Tare has hinted that an agreement is in place for a contract extension.

The midfielder moved to Stadio Olimpico from Belgian side Genk in 2015.