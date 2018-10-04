Liverpool star says they weren’t good enough vs Napoli

Liverpool midfielder James Milner says he and his team-mates were not good enough against Napoli last night.

The Reds suffered a 1-0 defeat at the Stadio San Paolo yesterday evening, which means they are now sitting second in their Champions League group behind the Italian side.

Milner felt the performance was not up to scratch and called on the squad to react when they face champions Manchester City at Anfield this weekend.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “We weren’t good enough last night, but Sunday’s game is ideal to show a reaction. Thanks to the travelling fans.”