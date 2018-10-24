Liverpool stars look ahead to Red Star Belgrade clash

Liverpool have completed their preparations for this evening’s Champions League group stage game against Red Star Belgrade.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were put through their paces at their Melwood training ground yesterday afternoon in their final session before kick-off.

After the session, some of the Reds’ players took to social media to share photos from training and look ahead to tonight’s game at Anfield.

Here’s what the likes of Alisson Becker, Xherdan Shaqiri and James Milner had to say.