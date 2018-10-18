Liverpool’s Adam Lallana fit to face Huddersfield

Liverpool attacking midfielder Adam Lallana is available for this weekend’s Premier League game against Huddersfield Town.

The England international, aged 30, suffered a groin strain at the start of September and has been sidelined since.

He was closing in on a return to full fitness before the international break, but did not feature.

The former Southampton man is now in contention for selection against the Terriers.

Speaking to Liverpool’s in-house media team, manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed Lallana could feature.

Asked if he was available, the Reds boss said: “Yes, of course.

“Now it’s getting a bit difficult with judging how fit he is really. But training looks tremendous; he obviously enjoys playing football. It’s easy to enjoy watching [him].

“We will see what we do. Nobody, not even he, knows how long he can [play] and stuff like that. We still want to be careful – not too careful but, of course, careful [so] that we reach the point where we don’t have to think about it anymore.

“A few things happened in the past that are already over, that’s good. But we cannot forget it completely or ignore it. But he is 100 per cent back and looks really good in training.”

Lallana has suffered an injury-plagued couple of years. He was restricted to just 12 Premier League appearances last season and has been restricted to only one outing so far this term.

His latest setback came when he suffered a groin strain in England training on September 4. He was plagued by hamstring problems last season.

Lallana’s return to fitness could come in handy, with Klopp facing injury concerns over James Milner, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.