Liverpool’s Naby Keita in hospital in Italy

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is in hospital in Italy, the club has confirmed.

The Guinea international suffered a back injury during last night’s 1-0 Champions League defeat to Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo.

Keita received treatment on the pitch, but was stretchered off and replaced by captain Jordan Henderson after just 19 minutes of the match, having informed the club’s medical staff that he was experiencing back pain.

Liverpool revealed that he was immediately taken to hospital, where he “underwent a number of precautionary health checks”. He was accompanied to the hospital by a club doctor.

No decision has yet been made over when the 23-year-old will be discharged and allowed to return to the UK.

Keita’s team-mates also remain in Italy for now, but are due to fly back to Merseyside this morning as scheduled.

The central midfielder was a £52.75m arrival from RB Leipzig this summer, with the deal having been agreed 12 months earlier.