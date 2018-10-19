Liverpool’s Naby Keita out of Huddersfield Town game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he expects to be without midfielder Naby Keita for this weekend’s return to Premier League action against Huddersfield Town.

The Reds boss didn’t want to give too much away about his injury concerns, but he was prepared to accept that Keita probably won’t be involved.

The 23-year-old sustained a hamstring injury while on international duty with Guinea.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference this afternoon, Klopp said: “We had a session yesterday and a few of the boys trained, so we’ll have to see how they’ve reacted after that.

“The only thing that is pretty sure is that Naby will not be available; with all the rest we have to see how it develops. That’s it, pretty much.”

The other injury doubts are Mohamed Salah, who sustained a hamstring injury of his own while facing Swaziland with Egypt; Sadio Mane, who has undergone surgery on a broken thumb he picked up in Senegal training; and James Milner, who picked up a hamstring problem before the international break.

Virgil van Dijk has been carrying a rib injury that forced him to sit out one of the Netherlands’ recent international fixtures, but he trained at Melwood today.