Luke Shaw gifs his reaction to new Man Utd contract

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has given his reaction to signing a new contract at the club in the form of a gif.

The England international, aged 23, put pen to paper on a new deal running until June 2023 yesterday.

In response to the announcement, Shaw posted a gif of him embarking on a a knee-slide goal celebration and said that reflected the “current scenes”.

In the accompanying tweet, he went on to say: “So proud to have signed a new deal! I’ll continue to do all I can for you guys and repay the faith the fans and club have shown in me.”

The footage in the gif comes from after Shaw’s goal against Leicester City in August.