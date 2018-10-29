Luke Shaw jokes he saved his Man Utd career and signed a new contract during Paul Pogba’s penalty run-up

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has poked fun at team-mate Paul Pogba’s lengthy penalty run-up during yesterday’s win over Everton.

Pogba saw his penalty saved by Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford after a stuttering 26-step run-up, but scored from the rebound to give United the lead at Goodison Park.

Shaw was able to see the funny side and took a dig at social media, albeit with a tongue-in-cheek reference to his own resurgence this season.

He wrote: “Make a comeback in your career and renew your contract. #ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUp.”